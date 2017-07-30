Recent law bars life without parole for New Jersey juveniles

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 file photo, Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Trenton, N.J. On July 21, 2017, Christie signed a law that includes a provision banning life without parole for juvenile offenders. Previously, New Jersey juveniles convicted of killing police officers or killing other juveniles during commission of a sex crime could be automatically sentenced to live out their lives behind bars. Seth Wenig AP Photo