Pennsylvania grapples with new sentences for juvenile lifers

This combination of photos made available by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows a younger Giovanni Reed and in March 2016. At 16, Reid accepted a neighbor's invitation to an International House of Pancakes restaurant as thanks for watching the man's infant son. By sunrise, the outing in south Philadelphia had veered to robbery, then murder. "I had never seen somebody get shot like that right in front of me," Reid, now 42, said in a telephone interview from prison. "It was a very scary thing to be a part of." Nearly 26 years later, Reid — who has long denied a direct role in the crime, but faults himself for hanging out with an older, fast-running crowd — will soon get the chance to start over. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)