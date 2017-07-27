West Virginia names prison substance abuse control chief

West Virginia prison officials have tapped a career law enforcement officer to crack down on illegal drug smuggling.
Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy has named Jack Luikart as director of correctional substance abuse control.
The department says in a news release that Sandy will target drug smuggling into prisons, jails and juvenile facilities, help train correctional officers and staff on drug prevention and investigations, and work with high-risk juveniles and young adult inmates.
Luikart retired in February from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after 30 years of law enforcement service. Luikart focused on drug crimes for much of that career.
The Division of Corrections, Regional Jail Authority and the Division of Juvenile Services operate 26 facilities housing nearly 11,000 adult inmates and about 280 juveniles.
