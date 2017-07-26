National Politics

Man who led stolen credit card ring sent to prison

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 3:34 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

A federal judge in New Jersey has sent a Florida man who led a stolen credit card trafficking ring that cost vendors more than $23 million to prison for 73 months.

The judge on Tuesday also fined 43-year-old Miguel Gonzalez of Miami fined $100,000 and told him to forfeit a house, boat, car and jewelry.

Gonzalez had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Gonzalez obtained stolen credit card data for more than 114,000 accounts and used it to create counterfeit credit cards. The data came from vendors who obtained it by network intrusions into various companies.

