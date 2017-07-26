National Politics

Police: Dad shoots son armed with sword during dispute

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 5:07 AM

POTTSTOWN, Pa.

Police say a sword-wielding man has been shot by his father and critically wounded during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.

Pottstown police say 28-year-old Andrew Lee was shot several times in the upper torso during the confrontation about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Pottstown.

Police have been questioning his father, Joseph Lee, but have not charged him with any crimes.

Police say Joseph Lee suffered cuts to his hand.

Neighbors say he was crying loudly and asking police about the condition of his son after the shooting.

Police say Andrew Lee was being treated at Reading Hospital and was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Joseph Lee was treated at Pottstown Memorial Medical Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Newsom campaigns for governor in Modesto 1:23

Newsom campaigns for governor in Modesto
Tenants of Condemned Building Offered Services 1:34

Tenants of Condemned Building Offered Services

View More Video