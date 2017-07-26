Police: Dad shoots son armed with sword during dispute

Police say a sword-wielding man has been shot by his father and critically wounded during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.
Pottstown police say 28-year-old Andrew Lee was shot several times in the upper torso during the confrontation about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Pottstown.
Police have been questioning his father, Joseph Lee, but have not charged him with any crimes.
Police say Joseph Lee suffered cuts to his hand.
Neighbors say he was crying loudly and asking police about the condition of his son after the shooting.
Police say Andrew Lee was being treated at Reading Hospital and was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Joseph Lee was treated at Pottstown Memorial Medical Center.
