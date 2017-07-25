Cincinnati police rebuke critics over role in shooting case

Ray Tensing, seated, waits for court to begin Monday, July 24, 2017, in Cincinnati while his attorney, Stew Mathews, center, and Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger talk. Tensing is a former University of Cincinnati police officer who was charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Ghiz formally dismissed the voluntary manslaughter and murder charges against Tensing Monday. Two juries couldn't reach unanimous agreement on the state charges, leading to mistrials. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Liz Dufour