Texas prisoner set to die this week loses 2 appeals

Texas' highest criminal court and a federal judge have refused to stop this week's scheduled execution of the convicted killer of a woman in San Antonio in 2004.
Taichin Preyor is set for lethal injection Thursday in Huntsville for killing 24-year-old Jami Tackett during a break-in at her apartment. Tackett is described in court documents as a drug dealer and the 46-year-old Preyor as a customer and dealer.
Preyor's attorneys contend his trial lawyers didn't properly investigate and tell jurors about his abusive childhood and that an earlier inexperienced appeals attorney relied on a disbarred lawyer for guidance. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and U.S. District Judge Fred Biery in San Antonio rejected their appeals.
Preyor's attorneys said Tuesday they're appealing to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
