National Politics

Texas prisoner set to die this week loses 2 appeals

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 8:09 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Texas' highest criminal court and a federal judge have refused to stop this week's scheduled execution of the convicted killer of a woman in San Antonio in 2004.

Taichin Preyor is set for lethal injection Thursday in Huntsville for killing 24-year-old Jami Tackett during a break-in at her apartment. Tackett is described in court documents as a drug dealer and the 46-year-old Preyor as a customer and dealer.

Preyor's attorneys contend his trial lawyers didn't properly investigate and tell jurors about his abusive childhood and that an earlier inexperienced appeals attorney relied on a disbarred lawyer for guidance. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and U.S. District Judge Fred Biery in San Antonio rejected their appeals.

Preyor's attorneys said Tuesday they're appealing to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto 0:28

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto
Air tanker makes smooth run for its assault on High Fire 0:35

Air tanker makes smooth run for its assault on High Fire

View More Video