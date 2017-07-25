National Politics

Kodiak mayor not pleased with plans for city's DA position

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:29 AM

KODIAK, Alaska

An Alaska city's district attorney's office is down its lead position, and officials say a replacement will not be hired.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror (http://bit.ly/2ux4i72 ) reported Monday the Director of the Alaska Department of Law's Criminal Division, John Skidmore, says instead of hiring another district attorney to replace former Kodiak District Attorney Steve Wallace, a second assistant district attorney will be hired for the Kodiak office.

Wallace took over as the new district attorney in Bethel on July 10.

However, Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson says she plans to lobby the governor and has already spoken to Kodiak's representatives in Juneau about the situation.

Branson says she doesn't ever remember not having a full-time district attorney in Kodiak.

The department is in the process of recruiting a new assistant district attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto 0:28

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto
Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships 2:05

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships

View More Video