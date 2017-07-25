National Politics

July 25, 2017 12:12 AM

Hartford Line to be operational in May 2018

The Associated Press
WALLINGFORD, Conn.

Officials say a commuter rail connecting Hartford, New Haven and Springfield, Connecticut will begin taking passengers in May, 2018.

In an announcement Monday, Gov. Dannel Malloy says the CTrail Hartford Line will be operated through a joint partnership between TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts. The two companies will maintain trains, stations and customer service.

Amtrak owns the railway and will be responsible for its maintenance.

The Democratic governor says the line will connect the state's suburbs to cities such as New York, Boston "and points beyond."

Trains will stop every 45 minutes during peak hours and every 90 minutes during non-peak times. New stations are being planned for Enfield, North Haven, West Hartford and Newington.

The project is expected to cost around $700 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto 0:28

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto
Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships 2:05

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships

View More Video