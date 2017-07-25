National Politics

July 25, 2017 12:18 AM

Hearing for Pima County justice of the peace rescheduled

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

A scheduled August hearing on judicial misconduct charges against a former Arizona legislator and current Pima County justice of the peace is being postponed until September.

Paula Aboud has been accused of looking at answers to a test during a January orientation. She has said she took the test's answers off a desk as a prank.

The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct says Aboud's behavior, even if done "in jest," violated the code of judicial conduct.

The commission says the hearing originally scheduled Aug. 14 is now set for Sept. 18 at the State Courts Building in Phoenix.

Possible sanctions range from a public reprimand to removal from office.

Aboud's district covers an area of Tucson along Interstate 10 from about Grant Road to north of Cortaro Farms Road.

