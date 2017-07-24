National Politics

July 24, 2017 4:54 AM

Police: New Orleans off-duty officer shot in leg

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects after a New Orleans off-duty police officer was shot in the leg.

Local news outlets report that the officer was working a paid security job in the Uptown area around 1 a.m. Monday when a light-colored SUV approached his car. Police say at least one person fired one shot into the officer's car.

Police superintendent Michael Harrison tells WVUE-TV that the officer is in good condition at University Medical Center. The identity of the officer hasn't been released.

Jefferson Parish council at-large Chris Roberts says the officer was shot by juveniles. He says law enforcement agencies are searching for a silver-colored SUV with its rear window shot out.

