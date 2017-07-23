National Politics

July 23, 2017 6:24 AM

Indiana Supreme Court rejects kidnapping sentence appeal

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Supreme Court is declining to take up an appeal by a Cambridge City man who wants his 76-year kidnapping sentence thrown out or reduced.

Todd A. Stigleman was convicted in April 2016 of multiple counts of kidnapping and stalking his estranged wife.

The Richmond Palladium-Item reports (http://pinews.co/2udyUu6 ) that the 50-year-old man claims trial Judge Charles Todd Jr. allowed prejudicial evidence to be presented to the jury.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the convictions and sentence in May, so Stigleman unsuccessfully asked the state's highest court to hear his case.

Indiana's Supreme Court justices unanimously declined to take up the case.

