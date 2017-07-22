National Politics

July 22, 2017 12:09 PM

Macomb clerk wants probe into relocation of court records

The Associated Press
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich.

A county clerk in the Detroit area wants the state to investigate the transfer of more than 200,000 circuit court files to a warehouse.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports (http://bit.ly/2vw07Ix ) Saturday that Karen Spranger has asked Attorney General Bill Schuette's office to look into whether officials in the administration of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel broke the law.

County officials say relocation of the files is part of a renovation of county buildings and that Spranger refuses to get required security clearance for herself and her staff to access the records.

County attorney John Schapka said the security screening is standard procedure.

Spranger's attorney, Frank Cusumano, wrote to Schuette that the "records had been taken to the facility without authorization or work order executed by the clerk."

