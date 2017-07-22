Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters speaks during a news conference to announce his decision to not pursue a third trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Cincinnati.
July 22, 2017 6:22 AM

Rally planned in Ohio after case dropped against ex-cop

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Black Lives Matter activists are urging people to turn out Saturday for a "rally for justice" after a prosecutor's decision against a third murder trial for a white police officer who killed an unarmed black man.

Local activists in the movement say on Facebook it's important to show up in numbers in downtown Cincinnati to have their voices heard.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) said Tuesday he was dropping the case against Ray Tensing after two juries deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against the former University of Cincinnati officer in the 2015 traffic-stop slaying of Sam DuBose. Federal authorities are reviewing the case for possible civil rights violations.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) has a Monday meeting scheduled. Tensing's attorney wants her to grant an acquittal.

