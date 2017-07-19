National Politics

July 19, 2017 7:48 PM

Pipe failure floods 5 floors of Manchester VA hospital

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester VA Medical Center, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, is now dealing with flooding and severe water damage.

The hospital says a mechanical pipe failure early Wednesday caused flooding on a number of floors.

Health care services provided on the first and second floors haven't been affected, but about 250 patients with appointments in the affected areas on five floors above that were being contacted to reschedule.

The hospital says it may be two to four weeks before things are back to normal.

Members of the state's congressional delegation expressed concern about the flooding.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed two officials at New Hampshire's only veterans' hospital and ordered a review of the facility this week after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Trying Nutcher's new cold brew coffee milk 0:55

Trying Nutcher's new cold brew coffee milk
How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language 1:23

How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language

View More Video