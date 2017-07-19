National Politics

July 19, 2017 3:19 AM

Sheriff's deputies fatally shoot Alabama man

The Associated Press
PINSON, Ala.

A man has died after being shot by sheriff's deputies in Alabama.

AL.com reports that Chief Deputy Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from a landlord Tuesday evening about her 32-year-old son who was allegedly harassing neighbors and threatening them with a gun.

Christian says the unidentified suspect was combative and tried to fight deputies, who shot him twice with a stun gun. He was unharmed and grabbed the stun gun, and used it on a deputy, who fired two shots at him. The suspect fell, got back up, and advanced on deputies, one of whom fired a third and fatal shot.

Christian says the deputies "protected themselves as they should have." The State Bureau of Investigations will take over the case.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Faith keeps hope alive for evacuated Mariposa family 1:08

Faith keeps hope alive for evacuated Mariposa family
10 minutes of packing for evacuation 'felt like forever' 1:06

10 minutes of packing for evacuation 'felt like forever'

View More Video