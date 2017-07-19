Councilwoman: Trump supporters can't be in local government

A Democratic member of a city council in North Carolina has drawn the ire of the local Republican party for saying that Trump supporters should not be leading local government.
The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera said Republicans supporting Trump had no place on city council or in the mayor's race on WCNC's news show "Flashpoint," which aired Sunday.
The Mecklenburg Republican Party posted a clip of the comment on its Facebook page, claiming Democrats do not trust the people of Mecklenburg County.
Hillary Clinton carried Charlotte and Mecklenburg counties in the November election.
Ajmera was appointed to the council in January to replace John Autry, who joined the state General Assembly. She is running for one of four at-large seats this fall.
