July 18, 2017 9:11 PM

Prosecutor: No indictment for cops in murder suspect's death

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio prosecutor says a grand jury has declined to bring charges against police officers in the fatal shooting of a murder suspect who they said fled and then turned toward them with a handgun.

Three Columbus officers fired during the Sept. 30 confrontation with 20-year-old Jacquarius Robinson. Robinson was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The officers weren't hurt.

The Franklin County prosecutor says a grand jury considered the shooting last week and didn't issue an indictment.

Police say forensic testing confirmed that Robinson's gun had been used in the earlier homicide of a 21-year-old man.

