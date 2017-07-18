National Politics

Feds shutting down Massachusetts flounder fishery for year

Federal fishing regulators are shutting down the summer flounder fishery in Massachusetts for the year because fishermen are nearing the end of their quota.

Summer flounder are the subject of a major commercial fishery on the East Coast, with fishermen bringing more than 10 million pounds of them to land most years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Massachusetts fishermen are projected to meet or exceed their quota for the fish Wednesday.

The East Coast summer flounder fishery has been the source of a disagreement between the Trump administration and interstate fishing regulators in recent months. An interstate commission announced in June that it had found the New Jersey summer flounder fishery out of compliance with rules.

The secretary of the federal Secretary of Commerce then overruled the commission.

