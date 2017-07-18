State lawmaker: Give counties a share of extra toll revenue

A New York lawmaker says extra toll revenue from motorists with out-of-state E-ZPass tags should go to local road projects.
Democratic State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica says it's only fair that his local counties receive some of the money that's paid by drivers who don't get the discounted toll given to drivers with a New York E-ZPass.
A recent study from AAA found that more than 92 million E-ZPass users with tags from out of state were charged the cash toll rate when using some New York City bridges and tunnels. The overwhelming number of drivers — 70 million — came from neighboring New Jersey.
Brindisi says the state also is charging the cash rate to motorists elsewhere in New York if they have an E-ZPass from another state.
