National Politics

July 18, 2017 7:50 AM

Woman sentenced for giving man gun used in police shootout

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A Maine woman has been released from jail after being sentenced to time served for giving a gun to a man who later died in a shootout with police.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tbpsGj ) that 50-year-old Stephanie Knightly of South Paris was released Monday after spending 63 days in jail.

She could have faced up to 10 years for giving the gun to Steven Piirainen, who was killed by police in 2014, but prosecutors said she was not responsible for the shootout.

Her lawyer said Piirainen convinced her to give him the gun because he had arranged to sell it to someone else. He said the two had been friends for decades and she had no way of knowing what he intended to do with the gun.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Soar above the breathtaking beauty of Northern California 2:35

Soar above the breathtaking beauty of Northern California
Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 1:35

Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales

View More Video