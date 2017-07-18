National Politics

July 18, 2017 6:01 AM

Ex-worker at military depot in Texas gets prison for theft

The Associated Press
TEXARKANA, Texas

An ex-inspector at the Red River Army Depot in Texas must serve more than two years in prison and repay the government $762,000 for stealing parts and selling them for scrap.

Jason Allen Autrey of Maud in February pleaded guilty to theft of government property, in a plea agreement involving stolen military items.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Autrey was sentenced Friday in Texarkana to 30 months in federal prison, plus must make restitution.

Investigators say Autrey, from July 2015 to May 2016, stole batteries and armor kits while working as a heavy equipment mechanic inspector at the depot in Northeast Texas.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Stanislaus County Fair 1:49

Stanislaus County Fair
Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres 1:04

Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres

View More Video