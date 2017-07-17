National Politics

2 former Minnesota governors unhappy with biographies

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Not all of Minnesota's former governors are happy with biographical plaques that went up this month next to their portraits at the recently restored state Capitol.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2t84kAK ) reports that former Govs. Jesse Ventura and Tim Pawlenty have objected to their new biographies.

Ventura says he never said the motto listed on his plaque: "Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat."

Pawlenty says his biography seems to have a political bias.

Former Govs. Arne Carlson and Al Quie say they have some minor issues, but don't plan to ask for changes.

The living former governors say they weren't consulted about the biographies, nor did they see them in advance.

The Minnesota Historical Society says they'll reach out to the former governors about possible changes.

