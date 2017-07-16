National Politics

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says tourism is booming in NY state

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says tourism in the North Country of New York is booming.

He says there have been more than 12 million visitors to the Adirondacks, and it's a $1.3-billion industry.

Cuomo spoke Sunday at the Adirondack Challenge. The event featured recreational opportunities including fly fishing, horseback riding, golf and a motorcycle ride. In Indian Lake, there was a festival and a reception featuring foods and beverages from New York.

Cuomo created the challenge to highlight the recreational and cultural opportunities in the Adirondacks.

Cuomo said at the event Sunday it was in part about team-building and showing off the beauty of New York State. He has also held a similar event in the Catskills.

