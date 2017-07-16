National Politics

July 16, 2017 10:43 AM

Delaware county's offer to buy land for a park rejected

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

The owner of an Ogletown property that is being considered for a controversial housing development has rejected a New Castle County proposal to buy the land for use as a park.

The News Journal is reporting (http://delonline.us/2tuOJum ) that state legislators are now criticizing New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer for offering too little. Meyer says the offer matches an appraisal last year.

Meyer sent the offer to the Felician Sisters of North America on Thursday, days after they received approval to build 200 houses and 60 apartments.

The offer would have allowed the sisters to move ahead with the apartment proposal, but it would have bought 172 acres with $5.9 million in state, local and private money. That would stop the 200-home development plan and replace it with a park.

