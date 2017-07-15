National Politics

July 15, 2017 7:32 AM

Thousands of police gather for funeral of slain NY trooper

The Associated Press
FORT DRUM, N.Y.

Several thousand law enforcement officers are gathering at a northern New York Army base for the funeral of a state trooper killed in the line duty allegedly by a soldier assigned to the same post.

State police officials say up to 5,000 officers from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend Saturday afternoon's services for Joel Davis. The service is being held in Fort Drum's sports complex to accommodate the crowd.

Authorities say a Fort Drum soldier, Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, fatally shot Davis Sunday night as the trooper responded to reports of shots fired on the nearby property where the soldier lived with his wife, Nichole Walters. Police say Walters had shot her to death just before Davis arrived.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway 0:08

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway
Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion 1:09

Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion

View More Video