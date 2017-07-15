National Politics

July 15, 2017 7:22 AM

Judge: Chicago development could threaten court security

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A federal judge in Chicago says he's concerned a plan to turn several nearby buildings into apartments could jeopardize courthouse security.

Chief U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo says some spaces of the now-mostly empty buildings would have a direct view of courtrooms and judge's chambers if they're developed.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin (www.chicagolawbulletin.com) reports Castillo made the remarks Thursday at his State of the Court address. He noted courthouse security is a top priority for any chief judge.

The General Service Administration bought the buildings years ago in a measure to ensure security at the downtown courthouse.

Developer CA Ventures wants to buy the buildings in an area that's seen increased residential growth. Both the federal buildings management agency and the city of Chicago must approve the plans first.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway 0:08

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway
Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion 1:09

Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion

View More Video