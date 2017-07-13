Opponents of new initiative law face off with state in court

The fate of a new law tightening the legal standard for challenges to citizen initiatives is now in the hands of a judge.
Attorneys representing advocacy groups challenging the law as unconstitutional and state lawyers defending it wrapped up two days of sparring on Thursday.
Attorney Andrew Gaona argued the Legislature overstepped its bounds when it passed the law making it easier to challenge initiatives. He also said lawmakers outlined their unconstitutional motives when they included as a reason their inability to change voter-approved laws.
That argument was countered by Solicitor General Dominic Draye. He told Judge Sherry Stephens the Legislature was well within its rights to overrule standard overturned decades of state Supreme Court precedent holding initiative efforts to lower legal standards.
Stephens says she'll rule by Aug. 4.
