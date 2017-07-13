National Politics

July 13, 2017 5:42 PM

Opponents of new initiative law face off with state in court

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
PHOENIX

The fate of a new law tightening the legal standard for challenges to citizen initiatives is now in the hands of a judge.

Attorneys representing advocacy groups challenging the law as unconstitutional and state lawyers defending it wrapped up two days of sparring on Thursday.

Attorney Andrew Gaona argued the Legislature overstepped its bounds when it passed the law making it easier to challenge initiatives. He also said lawmakers outlined their unconstitutional motives when they included as a reason their inability to change voter-approved laws.

That argument was countered by Solicitor General Dominic Draye. He told Judge Sherry Stephens the Legislature was well within its rights to overrule standard overturned decades of state Supreme Court precedent holding initiative efforts to lower legal standards.

Stephens says she'll rule by Aug. 4.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
This diver is on fire! 0:51

This diver is on fire!
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

View More Video