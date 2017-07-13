National Politics

Missouri GOP state lawmaker considers bid against McCaskill

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Republican state Rep. Paul Curtman is weighing a bid for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.

Curtman on Thursday announced he's starting an exploratory committee for the campaign. That will allow him to start raising money as he considers officially entering the race.

Curtman is a former Marine and first was elected to the Missouri House in 2010. He's from Pacific and has never before run for statewide office.

He's one of several Republicans who have entered the race against McCaskill or are weighing a bid.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner was considered a potential front-runner, but she announced July 3 that she's running for re-election to her House seat.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen and Tony Monetti, executive director of Central Missouri's airport, are running as Republicans.

