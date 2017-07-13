National Politics

July 13, 2017 7:08 AM

Another Maryland town considers enfranchising noncitizens

The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md.

A Maryland university town is considering allowing residents who are not United States citizens to vote in municipal elections.

WTOP-FM reports College Park's mayor and council have taken up the issue, which will be put to a vote Aug. 8. Residents offered their perspectives on the proposal at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Laurence Provost said he opposed extending the right to vote in local elections to noncitizens, saying that voting is a privilege and requires certain standards.

Twelve-year-old Arun Ivatury supported the proposal, saying it was unfair that noncitizen residents couldn't vote despite paying property taxes and owning businesses. He said the Constitution didn't prevent municipalities from allowing noncitizens to vote.

Several Maryland municipalities allow noncitizen residents to vote in municipal elections, including Takoma Park, Hyattsville and Mt. Rainier.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair 0:43

Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair
2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

View More Video