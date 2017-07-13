Alaska's capital city names next police chief

The City and Borough of Juneau has named its next police chief.
Juneau Deputy Chief Ed Mercer will become the police department's next leader, The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2t6KMk9 ) Wednesday.
Mercer will take over when Police Chief Bryce Johnson leaves the department on July 28 for a position in Idaho.
"We are sad to see Chief Johnson go, but I am confident Deputy Chief Mercer will continue to lead the department forward," City Manager Rorie Watt said. "He has an excellent skill set and has been laying a strong foundation for success throughout his career."
Mercer has been with the Juneau Police Department for 17 years. He has been deputy chief since 2013.
"Throughout my years of police service, I have been preparing to take on such a position and look forward to the new challenge," Mercer said. "I am very proud of this police department, the police officers and staff. I will continue to provide the best police service to the public as possible."
