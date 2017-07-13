National Politics

July 13, 2017 5:36 AM

Chief: Flooding in Burlington unprecedented

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Gov. Scott Walker has called up the National Guard to help Racine and Kenosha counties deal with extensive flood damage.

In Burlington, Police Chief Mark Anderson said Thursday the city's four bridges across the Fox River remain closed because of the high water level. Officials say the river appears to have crested at about 16 feet, more than 5 feet above flood stage.

Anderson says the flooding in Burlington is unprecedented. He says Walker is expected to tour the area Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says roads and highways are closed throughout Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

