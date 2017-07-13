National Politics

July 13, 2017 4:02 AM

Ohio teen charged with killing man who broke up fight

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder for killing a man who had tried to break up a fight at a Cleveland city park.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2thBNYA ) Lawrence Harris, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Aramis Roey last month.

Roey was playing basketball with two nephews when the fight broke out. Police say Roey walked away when Harris then challenged him to fight.

Police say Harris shot Roey twice after Roey returned to retrieve belongings and fired a third round into Roey's body after he fell to the ground.

Police say the gun, ammunition and suspected crack cocaine were found in Harris' car.

Court records don't indicate whether Harris has an attorney.

  Comments  

