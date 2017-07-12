National Politics

July 12, 2017 11:30 PM

Hattiesburg woman can stand trial for threatening 3 judges

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening three judges has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

The Hattiesburg-American reports 57-year-old Debbie Foret was indicted on four charges — three counts of retaliation against a public servant and one for cyberstalking — by a Forrest County grand jury in December 2016.

She is accused of threatening Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans, Chancery Judge Johnny Williams and Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.

Three days after allegedly making the threats, Foret barricaded herself in her Lamar County home when officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest, causing a standoff of five hours. She was taken into custody without incident.

Foret's trial date is set for Aug. 22.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

View More Video