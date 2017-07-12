Hattiesburg woman can stand trial for threatening 3 judges

A Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening three judges has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
The Hattiesburg-American reports 57-year-old Debbie Foret was indicted on four charges — three counts of retaliation against a public servant and one for cyberstalking — by a Forrest County grand jury in December 2016.
She is accused of threatening Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans, Chancery Judge Johnny Williams and Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.
Three days after allegedly making the threats, Foret barricaded herself in her Lamar County home when officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest, causing a standoff of five hours. She was taken into custody without incident.
Foret's trial date is set for Aug. 22.
Comments