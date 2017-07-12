National Politics

July 12, 2017 8:52 AM

Governor names new Arkansas Drug Director

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named the Benton police chief as the state's new drug director.

Hutchinson said in a news release Wednesday that Chief Kirk Lane will replace former Arkansas Drug Director Denny Altes. Altes resigned in May.

Hutchinson says he's confident Lane will work to advance the state's alcohol- and drug- abuse prevention and treatment initiatives.

Lane has served has been police chief in Benton since 2009. Previously, Lane worked for more than 20 years with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Lane has also been a member of the Arkansas Drug and Alcohol Coordinating Council, the Arkansas Prescription Drug Advisory Board and the Arkansas Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Watch Sacramento firefighters withdraw car from bank after crash into building 0:19

Watch Sacramento firefighters withdraw car from bank after crash into building
Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

View More Video