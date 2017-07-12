Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa leaves the courtroom with his defense team Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Colorado Springs, Colo. A judge declared a partial mistrial Tuesday after Maketa accused of official misconduct was acquitted of three of seven counts.
July 12, 2017 7:14 AM

Prosecutors consider retrial of former Colorado sheriff

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Prosecutors are considering whether to retry a former Colorado sheriff accused of abusing his power.

A judge declared a partial mistrial Monday after jurors found former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa not guilty of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and official misconduct. They deadlocked on four other charges, including felony counts of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion.

The former lawman was accused of trying to undermine the credibility of three deputies and threatening to terminate a $5.3 million contract with the jail's health provider if it did not fire an employee who refused to support then-Undersheriff Paula Presley's candidacy to succeed him.

The Gazette reports that prosecutors hope to have a decision in the next few days about whether to seek a new trial.

