National Politics

July 11, 2017 11:33 PM

Former Georgia attorney indicted for theft

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A Fulton County Grand Jury has indicted a 65-year-old former Atlanta attorney for theft and forgery.

District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., in a news release, said the panel returned the 32-count indictment Tuesday against Robert Thompson Jr. He faces charges of theft by taking by fiduciary and forgery in the first-degree.

The indictment alleges that on May 20, 2014, police began receiving complaints from seven clients of Thompson, who specialized in foreclosure matters. Detectives discovered Thompson misappropriated $75,000 clients paid him in exchange for legal representation. Upon further investigation, prosecutors and investigators identified 22 additional victims, finding Thompson had misappropriated another $191,105.

The Supreme Court of Georgia disbarred Thompson Feb. 2, 2015, after nearly 40 years of practicing law.

If convicted, Thompson could face 480 years in prison.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department

View More Video