2nd person charged in death of retired FBI agent in Maryland

A second person has been arrested and charged in the death earlier this year of a retired FBI special agent.
Laurel police previously charged 62-year-old Anne Reed Allen in the death of her estranged husband, 62-year-old Scott Alan Horn.
Police say on Monday the arrested 42-year-old Jason Allen Byrd of Westminster. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a handgun in a crime of violence.
Police say Byrd is an acquaintance of that family who did work as a handyman. An online court record did not list an attorney for Byrd.
Detectives say Horn was found dead on March 16 in the yard of his home in Laurel. Authorities say Horn had major trauma to his upper body.
