July 11, 2017 2:49 AM

New Mexico Rep. Youngblood opts not to run for Congress

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A rising Latina Republican state lawmaker says she is not jumping into the crowded race for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico.

State Rep. Monica Youngblood told The Associated Press that she didn't feel it was a "viable option" for her to seek the GOP nomination for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District. Her announcement comes as some Republicans have urged her to run for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for New Mexico governor.

Seven Democrats are seeking their party's nomination for the seat.

No Republican has formally announced a bid for the seat, which the party has not won since 2008.

