Police: Man killed trying to cross Long Island roadway

Police on Long Island say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2tD53MN ) a 35-year-old man was fatally struck as he tried crossing the Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station Monday afternoon. Police say the 21-year-old driver of the car was travelling at a moderate speed and tried to avoid hitting the man.
The pedestrian was taken to Huntington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say the driver wasn't injured in the crash.
Police say no criminality was involved in the crash.
