July 10, 2017 11:53 PM

Court to reconsider overturned conviction in double murder

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A federal appeals court that had overturned the conviction of a woman in a double-murder case in Mississippi has agreed to reconsider that decision.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday granted a re-hearing to the state of Mississippi in the case of Lisa Jo Chamberlin.

A three-judge panel of that court had granted a new trial to Chamberlin in April. That 2-1 decision held that there was evidence of racial discrimination in the jury selection at her trial.

Chamberlin, who is white, had challenged the exclusion of two black jurors.

But Mississippi asked for, and won, a re-hearing from the full 5th Circuit, which currently has 15 active judges. No date for the re-hearing was set.

