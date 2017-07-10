Flint voters to consider whether to update city's charter

Flint voters will decide whether to update the city's 43-year-old charter with changes including stronger ethics standards and a requirement to create of a water bill assistance plan.
Voters on Aug. 8 will cast ballots on the proposed charter , which was drafted over the last two years by the City of Flint Charter Review Commission.
The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2u4UmU7 ) it aims to boost transparency by improving notice of public meetings to residents, creating a water and sewer bill payment assistance plan and preventing Flint from using water and sewer funds for other matters.
It was drafted amid the city's crisis with lead-tainted water. Water and sewer bills have been an issue amid the crisis.
An ombudsman would enforce ethics requirements, investigate complaints and conduct performance audits on city officials.
