July 09, 2017 10:17 PM

Virginia funding $1.15M in grants for dam safety

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia is doling out more than $1 million in grants to help dozens of dam safety projects across the state.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced $1.15 million will go to dam owners and Virginia localities to help enhance public safety, reduce the risk of dam failures, and prevent property damage from flooding.

The governor's office said in a statement that 72 dam safety and floodplain management projects were selected through a competitive application process requiring approval by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board.

More than half of the dams receiving funding are classified as high hazard, meaning they pose the greatest risk to life and property upon failure.

Grants were awarded from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund, managed by the Virginia Resources Authority.

