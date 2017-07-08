Report: Major sewage spill from Albany into Hudson River

New York's capital city says it has spilled 4 million gallons (15 million liters) of sewage into the Hudson River in the last two weeks, partly because of heavy rains.
The Times Union says Albany filed notice of the spills with the state Department of Environmental Conservation Friday afternoon, though the spills started June 23 and a 2013 state law requires reporting within two hours.
A mayoral spokesman in nearby Troy also told the newspaper there were sewage spills in that city but couldn't provide details. Troy hadn't yet filed its notice Friday evening.
Troy and Albany officials said reporting lagged because the responsibility wasn't handed off during staff vacations.
DEC spokeswoman Erica Ringewald says cities that violate reporting requirements can be fined up to $37,500 a day.
Comments