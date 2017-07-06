National Politics

July 06, 2017 5:29 PM

Missouri governor expands call for abortion legislation

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is expanding his call for lawmakers to pass new abortion restrictions during a special legislative session.

The Republican governor released a statement late Wednesday citing additional provisions he didn't explicitly include in his order calling lawmakers back to work last month to address abortion issues.

Among the requests is making it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without sirens or lights.

Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, says the goal is to ensure that additions made to the legislation during debate in the House could survive potential legal challenges.

Senate leaders say the chamber likely won't take up the bill until at least the week of July 24.

