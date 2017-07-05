National Politics

July 05, 2017 8:30 AM

1 US soldier killed, 2 wounded in southern Afghanistan

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The U.S. military says that one U.S. Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in southern Afghanistan.

The U.S. says Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Monday in an indirect fire attack in Helmand Province. He was assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Two soldiers were wounded in the attack. Their wounds aren't considered life-threatening and they're being treated at a coalition medical facility.

There has been a recent increase in U.S. military deaths and injuries in Afghanistan as the fighting season with the Taliban becomes more intense and American forces work more closely with their Afghan partners in the battle.

Hundreds of U.S. forces, including Marines, are in the south.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Watch as angry people confront Modesto police's illegal fireworks enforcement team 2:10

Watch as angry people confront Modesto police's illegal fireworks enforcement team

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos