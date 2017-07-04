National Politics

July 04, 2017 9:13 PM

Lawmakers propose $15M to build new hangars at Toledo base

TOLEDO, Ohio

A proposal being debated in Congress could mean millions of dollars to build new hangars for a unit of the Ohio Air National Guard.

The Blade newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2s2ma7C ) the money would be directed to the 180th Fighter Wing, based at the Toledo Air National Guard Base.

A House committee has voted in favor of $15 million to replace temporary fabric shelters built in 2008. The new permanent metal hangars would house jets that are always on alert for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also called NORAD.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio has urged the Senate Armed Services Committee to approve the funding as well.

