Court: State commission exceeded powers in land transfer

Two northern Michigan townships have won a key ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over valuable land for a commercial project.
In a unanimous decision, the court says the State Boundary Commission was wrong when it stopped the transfer of 241 acres to Haring Township from Clam Lake Township. Owners of a portion of the land wanted it to be annexed into Cadillac in Wexford County.
The Supreme Court said Monday the agreement between the townships was in effect in 2013 and trumped the annexation petition when the boundary commission blocked it.
The land could become a site for stores and other commercial purposes, 95 miles north of Grand Rapids.
