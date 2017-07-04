National Politics

Ohio Patrol: Man fatally shot by trooper a homicide suspect

The Associated Press
VANDALIA, Ohio

The Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man suspected of homicide after he had rammed his car into the rear of a patrol vehicle.

Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says the shooting was just after 1 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Vandalia (VAN'-dell-yuh), just north of Dayton. He says the trooper had made a traffic stop shortly before his vehicle was rammed.

Sellers says the driver of the ramming car got out holding a knife and moved toward the trooper. He says the trooper fired after the man refused commands to drop the weapon. Emergency vehicles were called, but the man died at the scene.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Dana Dubose. Authorities say he was suspected in the slaying of a woman late Monday.

