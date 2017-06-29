National Politics

June 29, 2017 5:23 AM

Governor won't have to testify in sheriff removal case

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford won't have to testify about their communications in the removal case against McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger. But two prosecutors and the governor's attorney will.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2spZltZ ) Special Commissioner Karen Klein ruled Burgum and Sanford don't have to give sworn interviews about any behind-the-scenes involvement in the removal proceedings against Schwartzenberger.

But Klein ordered Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel, Governor's Counsel Leslie Oliver and former special prosecutor Bill O'Driscoll to give interviews.

Schwartzenberger's attorney had subpoenaed all of the officials because he believes Burgum's office improperly intervened. Burgum ultimately will judge if Schwartzenberger loses his job.

Schwartzenberger is accused of bullying, retaliation and misusing a county credit card. He's scheduled for trial in September on a misdemeanor charge.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry 1:59

Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos